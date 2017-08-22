Android
Android 8.0 is officially nicknamed Oreo
Heads up, Android fans: Android 8.0 is officially nicknamed Oreo, as was widely expected.
Google announced the news on Monday at a solar eclipse-themed Android event in New York City. Watch a playback of the live stream below; the fun starts at around 6:09.
"Android 8.0. Is here," Google wrote. "Smarter, faster, and more powerful than ever. The world's favorite cookie is your new favorite Android release."
More From PCmag
Android meets @Oreo for the sweetest treat yet. #AndroidOreo is smarter, faster, & more powerful. Open Wonder: https://t.co/QOWlL83sYa pic.twitter.com/v90f9qgpJ5
— Android (@Android) August 21, 2017
Meanwhile, Oreo brand also tweeted the news today calling it "something to dunk about." As you may recall, this is not Android's first brand tie-up. Google previously teamed up with Nestle to nickname Android 4.4 KitKat after the chocolately candy bars.
This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.