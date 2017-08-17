Penis pic website is every perv's worst nightmare

No matter how sophisticated our technology gets, we humans stay the same.

We all carry incredibly powerful computers in our pocket that can tap into the vast history of human knowledge at any given time. And they can also take penis pics.

Unfortunately for some people, we seem to be disproportionately preoccupied with the latter. So much so that it’s evidently become a problem that needs fixing.

At least that’s what Swedish web designer Per Axbom believes. So he created a website that makes it easy for people who have been sent unwanted dick pics to find out the GPS coordinates of where the image was taken, and presumably take the appropriate retribution - he suggests maybe forwarding it to the person’s family.

This story originally appeared in news.com.au.