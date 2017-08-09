Instagram adds 'go live with a friend' feature

Too shy to go live on Instagram by yourself? A new feature might make you feel a little more comfortable.

Instagram on Tuesday announced it is testing a "fun way to go live with a friend."

"Live video helps you share in an authentic way, but sometimes it can be intimidating when you're on your own," Instagram wrote in a blog post. "Now, you can hang out and go live together, whether you're just doing homework or catching up on your day."

To try it out, just tap the icon that looks like two smiley faces on the bottom right while you're broadcasting. This will bring up a list of people who are currently watching; just select the person you want to invite and press "Add." If they accept, you'll see the screen split into two and your friend will pop up below you. Your viewers can still comment and dole out hearts as they follow along, just like normal.

If your friend starts bringing up embarrassing topics, you can remove them at any time (then add someone else to the broadcast, if you like). Guests can also choose to exit on their own at any time. You can share your live video to stories when the broadcast is over, or choose "Discard" and it will disappear from the app as usual.

If you don't have access to this feature yet, just sit tight. Instagram said it's testing it with a "small percentage" of users right now, but plans to roll it out globally "over the next few months." That means everyone will probably have access to it before the year is over.

This new feature comes after Instagram in March added a feature that lets you save live videos you broadcast through the app.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.