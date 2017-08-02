Wow! iPhone sales pass 1.2 billion

Apple is having a very good 2017 so far, with Tim Cook explaining why yesterday during Apple's Q3 2017 earnings call.

According to TechCrunch, Wall Street forecast that Apple's revenue would reach $44.89 billion and analysts predicted a $1.57 bump per share. Apple actually achieved $45.4 billion and $1.67 respectively. The knock on effect of the good news being a five percent increase in share price in after-hours trading.

Good financial news usually comes with some impressive sales figures, and in this regard Apple didn't disappoint. 9to5Mac highlighted that Tim Cook confirmed Apple has sold over 1.2 billion iPhones over the last 10 years, with the iPhone 7 being the most popular now. That shouldn't surprise too many people. However, what will is Apple Watch sales, which are up by 50 percent year-on-year meaning up to three million have been sold. It is the number one selling smartwatch by a big margin.

The Apple Watch forms part of Apple's "other products" category, which also contains the Apple TV, iPods, Beats-branded products, and Apple-branded accessories including the AirPods. This product category as a whole saw a revenue increase of 23 percent to $2.74 billion. Most of that is going to be from the big increase in Apple Watch sales and AirPods.

TechCrunch speculates that Apple Watch sales are up so much because it works well with the AirPods and also replaces the need for a separate fitness tracker gadget. It looks as though Apple may be doing a lot of sales from triple-combo sales of the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods to cater for most consumer's needs daily needs.

One final bit of good news for Apple is the fact iPad sales are up 15 percent. You have to look to the New iPad and the iPad Pro, both of which have impressed. The iPad Pro having the tag of "fastest ever tablet" also helps.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.