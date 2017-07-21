Nintendo 64 controller trademark hints at N64 Classic

In just five short weeks we'll all be scrambling to get hold of a SNES Classic when it launches on September 29 for $80. Everyone has their fingers crossed that Nintendo does a much better job than it did with the NES Classic in terms of availability, but the Japanese company may already be looking at what comes next.

NeoGAF discovered that four graphical trademarks have been filed by Nintendo with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. Three of those trademarks are for representations of the NES, SNES, and Switch controllers. The fourth one? That's for a Nintendo 64 controller.

Nintendo needed to trademark the NES and SNES controllers for the NES Classic and SNES Classic. The Switch trademark also makes sense as it's still a relatively new machine and trademarks are still filtering through.

The Nintendo 64 controller trademark suggests that Nintendo is in fact planning an N64 Classic edition. The only other reason I could think for them to file such a trademark is if they are planning an N64 controller for the Switch to play Virtual Console games. The N64 Classic sounds like the much more likely candidate to me, though.

With the SNES Classic launching in September, I doubt we'd see an N64 Classic until 2018. And if Nintendo really does keep up with the inevitable high demand for SNES Classic, they'll be producing it well into next year. So a September 2018 N64 Classic launch, perhaps?

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.