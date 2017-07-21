Amazon lures publishers to new social network by paying them to post

Amazon is paying publishers and social media “influencers” to post to Spark, the new commerce-oriented social network the company launched Tuesday.

Accessed through Amazon’s existing mobile apps, Spark is perhaps best described as a cross between Facebook-owned Instagram and social bookmarking site Pinterest. The service encourages users to share images and videos and to follow other people’s posts, with content displayed in an Instagram-like feed.

Spark users are also encouraged to tag products featured in their posts if they are available for sale via Amazon, and customers can easily tap through from Spark to purchase those products.

The service was publicly launched Tuesday, and was pre-populated with posts by various publishers and social media influencers, many of whom are being paid by Amazon to generate posts.

This story originally appeared on The Wall Street Journal.