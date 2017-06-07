Mars has many faces, including some that look like Earth

Mars and Earth may seem like two completely different planets, but a closer look can reveal some familiar scenes. Case in point, this NASA video from the prolific Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which showcases some of the more Earthlike views on the Red Planet captured by the long-lived spacecraft.

During its 11 years at Mars, MRO has spotted many Martian features that look like they might be right at home on Earth. They include dust storms and sand dunes, as well as dry lakebeds and more. You can check out some amazing Mars photos by MRO in our gallery here.

NASA showcased those similarities in the short new video, appropriately entitled "The Many Faces of Mars."

"Earth has more in common with Mars than you might think," NASA officials wrote in a YouTube video description Friday (June 2). "Color-enhanced images like these help scientists interpret dynamic features on the Red Planet."

NASA's MRO spacecraft launched in 2005 and arrived in orbit around Mars a year later. Since then, the spacecraft has taken literally thousands of photos of the Red Planet, beaming more than 300 terabits of data to eager scientists on Earth. In March, the probe surpassed 50,000 orbits of Mars and is still hard at work today.

