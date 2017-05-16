Hurry! You actually have a chance to buy a Nintendo Switch

Gamers, we hope you're ready because you have yet another opportunity to get your hands on Nintendo's hot new Switch video game console. Actually, you have two different opportunities. First, the Nintendo Switch is actually in stock with free Prime shipping right now on Amazon. It's being offered by a third-party seller rather than directly by Amazon, so you'll still have to pay a premium. But if you want a Switch in your hands anytime soon and you don't want to fight your way through lines to get one, this is your only option.

Second, Toys"R"Us has confirmed to BGR that it's about to get new shipments from Nintendo. This coming Friday, May 19, Toys"R"Us locations across the country will have limited quantities of the new Nintendo console in stock. Here's the company's full statement:

Nintendo Switch is returning to store shelves at Toys"R"Us this week! On Friday, May 19, all Toys"R"Us stores nationwide will have a limited inventory of the super-hot console. Much like our previous Nintendo Switch inventory drops, we recommend that customers get in line before doors open on Friday morning for a chance to purchase.

There you have it, Nintendo fans. Pick your poison and get to it!