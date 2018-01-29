Tom Brady blasts WEEI, threatens to 'evaluate' future at station after personality calls daughter a 'pissant'

NFL star Tom Brady blasted a Boston radio station and abruptly cut short an interview Monday after a station personality made a disparaging remark about Brady's 5-year-old daughter.

Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback who's headed to his eighth Super Bowl on Sunday, said he was re-evaluating his association with local sports radio station WEEI after Alex Reimer on Friday called Brady's daughter "an annoying little pissant." Reimer's remark Friday came during a discussion of a documentary series about Brady, "Tom vs. Time," on the "Kirk & Callahan" show.

The station announced on-air Monday that Reimer had been suspended for the entire Super Bowl week. Reimer writes for WEEI.com and "is a frequent member of the Kirk & Callahan casting couch," according to his WEEI bio page.

Brady’s fans -- and the station itself -- quickly condemned the remark, but it wasn’t fully addressed on-air until Monday morning.

When Brady joined "Kirk & Callahan" for his weekly on-air segment, he cut his interview short, saying he was disappointed to hear the "pissant" remark.

“I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said, according to ESPN. “I've always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don't deserve that.”

He added: "I'll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don't have much to say this morning."

Brady recently signed a new contract with the show agreeing to the appearances. A host on Monday morning’s show said the station was “scrambling” to address the situation.