Twi-lights: Bucks vs. 76ers
Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 116-94.
Catch up on all the highlights and halftime interviews.
The Bledshow gets things rollin' for the @Bucks!
Watch on FSW, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dWCgxXkAS8 pic.twitter.com/fr0QNwBIlB
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2018
Henson flushes home a beautiful pass!
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dWCgxXkAS8 pic.twitter.com/qUCPuid0rL
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2018
Sterling Brown from downtown!
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dWCgxXkAS8 pic.twitter.com/0ojzjU9sXp
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2018
Sterling Brown again
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dWCgxXkAS8 pic.twitter.com/vveNv2it3W
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2018
Tony Snell's turn from 3-point land!
Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dWCgxXkAS8 pic.twitter.com/jsV5rMtD9v
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2018
Marshall Plumlee had four points off the bench in the first half for the #Bucks pic.twitter.com/9MYlty8Hry
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2018
Bledsoe with the steal and bucket!
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dWCgxXkAS8 pic.twitter.com/rqEYfy7zc9
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2018
PLUMLEE!!
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/dWCgxXkAS8 pic.twitter.com/yXfiOE5lWx
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2018