Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA FB

NCAA rules Orange Bowl counts as home loss for Hurricanes

FoxSports

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- After further review, Miami's home winning streak is over.

The NCAA says that Miami's loss to Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl counts as a home loss for the Hurricanes. The game was played at Hard Rock Stadium, which has been Miami's home field for a decade.

Miami originally listed the game as a neutral-site contest. The Hurricanes were 7-0 at home in the regular season.

If there was a silver lining, it's this: The Orange Bowl crowd also counts as home attendance for Miami, and pushed the Hurricanes' total for the season at home to 469,454. That's a program record, topping the 417,233 in the 2002 season.

Miami's home opener for 2018 is Sept. 8 against Savannah State.