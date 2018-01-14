Arsenal omits Sanchez amid interest from Manchester clubs

Alexis Sanchez has been left out of Arsenal’s squad for the Premier League match against Bournemouth on Sunday, amid interest in the forward from Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Chile international’s contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the season, and manager Arsene Wenger has accepted Sanchez could leave in January.

Sanchez was only a substitute for Arsenal in its League Cup semifinal match against Chelsea on Wednesday.

He has been at Arsenal since 2014.