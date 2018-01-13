AL West Update: Astros add Pirates ace Cole

HOUSTON (AP) -- The World Series champion Houston Astros have boosted their rotation with another big arm, acquiring Gerrit Cole from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a five-player trade.

The deal was announced Saturday. The Pirates got right-handers Joe Musgrove and Michael Feliz, third baseman Colin Moran and outfielder Jason Martin for their ace.

Cole will join former Cy Young Award winners Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander on a team that just won its first championship.

Cole went 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA last season. The 27-year-old righty was the overall No. 1 pick in the 2011 draft and a 2015 All-Star with the Pirates.

The New York Yankees had been among the teams mentioned in recent trade speculation involving Cole. There hadn't been a lot of movement this winter on baseball's hot stove, but this deal could get things cooking.