San Diego has easy time with struggling Lumberjacks

SAN DIEGO -- Cameron Neubauer scored a season-high 17 points and Isaiah Pineiro added 16 to lead San Diego to a 79-51 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Neubauer made four 3-pointers and all five of his free throws. Pineiro was 5-of-9 shooting and 5 of 6 from the line. Tyler Williams made three 3s and chipped in 11 points for San Diego (7-2), which has won two straight.

Gino Littles scored 13 points and Jojo Anderson added 11 to lead Northern Arizona (2-8).

San Diego opened the game on a 15-0 run before Littles made a 3-pointer with 11:32 left in the first half. Neubauer made two 3-pointers, Williams hit another 3 and Pineiro scored on a dunk and the Toreros led 26-3 on their way to a 38-18 halftime advantage. San Diego started the second half on a 9-0 surge and cruised form there.