Twi-lights: Bucks vs. Kings

The big three combined for 77 points and the Milwaukee Bucks won their third consecutive game. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 33 points, Khris Middleton added 25 and Eric Bledsoe had 18.

Catch up on all the best highlights from the win over the Sacramento Kings, including a few highlight-worthy finishes at the rim.

What a start! Back-to-back steals and the #Bucks take an 8-0 lead!

Watch on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoB1bnx pic.twitter.com/f8QXEYcSsw

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017

Bledsoe Henson

Watch on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoB1bnx pic.twitter.com/AvhOqt0qfd

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017

Brogdon finds Middleton for the wide open !

Watch on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoB1bnx pic.twitter.com/ijwvvjIES5

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017

Someone might want to box that man out

Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoAJAvZ pic.twitter.com/fSGOAlT58w

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017

Eric Bledsoe from downtown!!

Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoB1bnx pic.twitter.com/wYdFMQqFAf

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017

Malcolm Brogdon with a little razzle-dazzle!

Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoB1bnx pic.twitter.com/letQiFM4Nj

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017

Malcolm Brogdon at the half: We're playing with energy. We've built a lead and need to build on it in the second half pic.twitter.com/uQLiVa1GWD

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017

#Bucks are off and running in the second half!

Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoB1bnx pic.twitter.com/b50LoudPco

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017

Giannis ends a 9-0 run by the Kings

Watch the final minutes on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoB1bnx pic.twitter.com/GOzBe2S6GC

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017