Twi-lights: Bucks vs. Kings
The big three combined for 77 points and the Milwaukee Bucks won their third consecutive game. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 33 points, Khris Middleton added 25 and Eric Bledsoe had 18.
Catch up on all the best highlights from the win over the Sacramento Kings, including a few highlight-worthy finishes at the rim.
What a start! Back-to-back steals and the #Bucks take an 8-0 lead!
Watch on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoB1bnx pic.twitter.com/f8QXEYcSsw
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017
Bledsoe Henson
Watch on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoB1bnx pic.twitter.com/AvhOqt0qfd
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017
Brogdon finds Middleton for the wide open !
Watch on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoB1bnx pic.twitter.com/ijwvvjIES5
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017
Someone might want to box that man out
Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoAJAvZ pic.twitter.com/fSGOAlT58w
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017
Eric Bledsoe from downtown!!
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoB1bnx pic.twitter.com/wYdFMQqFAf
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017
Malcolm Brogdon with a little razzle-dazzle!
Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoB1bnx pic.twitter.com/letQiFM4Nj
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017
Malcolm Brogdon at the half: We're playing with energy. We've built a lead and need to build on it in the second half pic.twitter.com/uQLiVa1GWD
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017
#Bucks are off and running in the second half!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoB1bnx pic.twitter.com/b50LoudPco
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017
Giannis ends a 9-0 run by the Kings
Watch the final minutes on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/alPmoB1bnx pic.twitter.com/GOzBe2S6GC
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2017