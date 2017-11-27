Gophers improve to No. 12 in AP poll

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team made headlines for all the wrong reasons Saturday after eking out a win over shorthanded Alabama, but they gained ground in the Associated Press college basketball poll Monday.

The Gophers (7-0) moved up two spots to No. 12 after beating Alabama A&M and UMass in convincing fashion, before edging the Crimson Tide, which played with just three players on the court for more than 10 minutes, 89-84.

Alabama's entire bench was ejected for leaving the sideline in the second half, before two more players left due to foul trouble and an injury, leaving the Crimson Tide with just three players.



Junior forward Jordan Murphy led the way, extending his streak of double-doubles to seven games and earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors for the third straight week.

Murphy is the first player to win in the award in three consecutive week since Ohio State's Evan Turner in 2009.

Minnesota returns to action Wednesday, when the Gophers visit No. 10 Miami.