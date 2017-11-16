Panthers sign forward Jonathan Ang to three-year, entry-level contract

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESS RELEASE

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Thursday that the club has signed forward Jonathan Ang to a three-year, entry-level contract.

"Jonathan is a highly-skilled young player who plays a strong two-way game and possesses world class speed," said Tallon. "We've been impressed with Jonathan's development and look forward to watching him continue to progress as he works toward beginning his pro career."

Ang, 19, has appeared in 21 games with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League, registering a club-leading 12 goals and 30 points. He was named the OHL 'On the Run' Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 1. Ang's seven points led the league during the second week of 2017-18 regular season, tallying a pair of three-point performances.

In one 2017 preseason game with the Panthers, Ang posted two assists.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound native of Markham, Ontario, played in two games for Team OHL in the 2017 CIBC Canada-Russia Series, recording one assist. Ang was selected to Hockey Canada's World Junior Summer Showcase this past summer.

He was originally selected by Florida in the fourth round (94th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. During the 2016-17 season, Ang produced a career-high 59 points (27-32-59) in 67 regular season games and registered nine points (3-6-9) in seven playoff games.

Ang has appeared in 215 career OHL games, all with Peterborough, amassing 158 points (70-88-158).