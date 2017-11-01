Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon power Magic past Grizzlies to finish road trip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Evan Fournier scored 22 points, Aaron Gordon finished with 19 and the Orlando Magic held on to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-99 Wednesday night.

The Magic held the lead through much of the fourth quarter before a rally keyed by Tyreke Evans, who finished with 32 points for Memphis, tied the score at 97-all with 1:45 left on a basket by Marc Gasol.

However, a 3-pointer from Gordon with 52 seconds remaining put the Magic ahead for good as Memphis missed long-range jumpers from Mario Chalmers and Dillon Brooks in the final 20 seconds.

Gasol ended the night with 22 points and nine rebounds. James Ennis III had 14 points and Brooks finished with 12.

Memphis played without starting point guard Mike Conley, who is nursing a sore left achilles.

Orlando, which dealt with a double-digit deficit in the first half, used balanced scoring in the third quarter to carry an 81-75 lead into the fourth. After the opening minutes of the fourth, the Magic's lead never reached more than five down the stretch.

The Grizzlies could only overtake the Magic once -- when Gasol scored with 1:04 left for a 99-97 lead.

Gordon's 3-pointer put Orlando ahead for good.

TIP-INS

Magic: Fournier connected on a 3-pointer in the first quarter and now has made a 3 in 33 straight games, third-longest active streak in the league. … The Magic have made a 3-pointer in 828 consecutive games. … G D.J. Augustin left late in the first half with a left hamstring strain and did not return.

Grizzlies: Evans' 32 points, was his first 30-point performance since scoring 34 points against Golden State on December 14, 2014. … Mario Chalmers started in Conley's spot, his first start of the season. … Gasol, as he was in Monday's game against Charlotte, was listed as questionable with a left ankle problem, but played.

UP NEXT

Magic: Return home after a three-game road trip to face the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Grizzlies: Begin a five-game road trip Saturday in Los Angeles on Saturday before facing the Lakers on Sunday.