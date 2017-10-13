Week 6 NFL pick 'em

Week 4: 9-6

Week 5: 4-9

Rough week last week. Let's rebound here:

New England (-9) vs. New York Jets

This game will feature two of the game's older QBs in Tom Brady (40) and Josh McCown (38). Somehow the Jets are 3-2 and tied for the AFC East lead. Theyhave beaten the Dolphins, Jaguars, and Browns all in succession. The road gets tougher now, though. The Patriotsare well rested (having played last Thursday night) and really want to take their early-season struggles out on someone. They do here.

Pick: New England (-9)

Houston (-9.5) vs. Cleveland

Last week was brutal for the Texans, as they lost both JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus for the season. Deshaun Watson looks legit, though, and good things are starting to happen with him and DeAndre Hopkins. The Browns have given up the second most passing touchdowns in the AFC, with 11. They also have a little bit of QB drama on their hands, as Kevin Hogan is going to start in place of DeShone Kizer.

Pick: Houston (-9.5)

New Orleans (-4.5) vs. Detroit

Matt Stafford is not 100%, and the Saints are coming off of a bye. That could spell trouble for a Lions team that is in the bottom half of the NFL in both yards per game and 20+ yard plays.

Pick: New Orleans (-4.5)

Green Bay (-3) vs.Minnesota

This is a game that would probably be one of the best of the weekend, if not for injuries. Sam Bradford and Stefon Diggs have both been ruled OUT of this game for Minnesota. Green Bay's secondary looks like it will be depleted, with Morgan Burnett being ruled out and Kevin King being listed as doubtful.RB Ty Montgomery still has not been cleared to play either, which means Aaron Jones might shoulder the RB1 duties for the second week in a row. The deciding factor in this one is Aaron Rodgers, who continues to show how ridiculously good he is.

Pick: Green Bay (-3)

Atlanta (-12.5) vs. Miami

Miami's defense is actually really good at keeping opposing teams off the scoreboard. They won't be able to play like they have been on the offensive side of the football and expect to keep it close, though.

Pick: Atlanta (-12.5)

Washington (-11) vs. San Francisco

Kirk Cousins might be facing his future team in this one, as he goes up against his former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers have their second consecutive 10AM start, which is just brutal for a west coast team.

Pick: Washington (-11)

Baltimore (-6.5) vs. Chicago

The way Baltimore has been playing, 6.5 points is a lot.The Ravens are kind of meh to me, and the 3-2 record has not truly shown how they have played thus far. If Trubisky and his offense can avoid the turnover, the Bears have a good chance of going into Baltimore and stealing a win.

Pick: Chicago (+6.5)

Tampa Bay (-1.5) vs.Arizona

Adrian Peterson is now a Cardinal; seeking to help a running game that has been really bad this year. He will get his chance to show he can still contribute. The Cardinals are 2-3, and their only wins have been them sneaking by the Colts on the road and narrowly defeating the 49ers at home. Yuck. Carson Wentz had his way with Arizona's secondary last week, and I think Jameis Winston does the same.

Pick: Tampa Bay (-1.5)

Jacksonville (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams hype train was kind of stopped in its tracks last week, mostly because they got shut down by a very good Seattle defense. Goff turned the ball over three times and Todd Gurley coughed up a fumble near the zone. Regardless, if Cooper Kupp did not drop a pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, the Rams win that game. On the other side, the Jaguars forced Ben Roethlisberger into five interceptions last week, and their pass defense is among the league's best. Their run defense, however, is not. They have given up a 146.4 rushing yards per game, and that spells good news for RB Todd Gurley to get back on track.

Pick: Rams (+2.5)

Oaklandvs. Los Angeles Chargers (no line)

Derek Carr is coming back from injury, and has to face a Chargers pass rush featuring Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. Yikes. He's going to need Marshawn Lynch to have a breakout game to keep those pass rushers off his back, and Beastmode just might. The Chargers have given up the most rushing yards per game in the league. This one feels like it will be decided on a late field goal.

Kansas City (-4.5) vs. Pittsburgh

The Chiefs are the best team in the league, and Alex Smith probably would be the MVP if the season ended right now.

Pick: Kansas City (-4.5)

Denver (-11.5) vs. New York Giants

The Giantsare missing plenty of offensive weaponsand have to head to Denver to play an extremely good team. This has blowout city written all over it.

Pick: Denver (-12)

Tennesseevs. Indianapolis (no line)

The Titans have been mum on QB Marcus Mariota's status. It would be a good week for him to come back, though, as Indy's defense struggles on the road.