Torts: 'We have to remember we have to grind'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Just one game into the season, the Carolina Hurricanes have a comeback, a late goal yielded and success in a shootout all as part of their early experiences.

Now that the opening-night festivities and, perhaps, jitters are out of the way, they will hope to avoid the second-game fate endured by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The two teams meet Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Ohio

"We need to get in the rhythm of playing and getting in game shape," Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. "It's different from practice. It's going to take us awhile to get it all figured out."

While Carolina opened the season with a 5-4 shootout victory against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night, the Blue Jackets were playing in their second game of the season. After Columbus beat the visiting New York Islanders 5-0 on Friday, the Blue Jackets stumbled in a 5-1 loss at Chicago on Saturday in their first road game.

So Peters has been quick to point out that one result isn't going to define a season for any team.

The setback is something the Blue Jackets will try to benefit from in certain ways.

"That's a learning curve for us," Blue Jackets left winger Nick Foligno said. "We expect to be better. … We're a good hockey team. We have to start thinking like that and knowing that every time we step on the ice we have to instill our game in order to win."

As for the Hurricanes, they aren't certain how all their line combinations are going to work out. There were adjustments during the opening game, but Peters was most encouraged by the team's approach.

"I think there's a whole different feel to our group," Peters said. "With all the changes, it's going to take a little bit of time to get everybody in their roles and get confident in their roles. There's a little bit different feel, and our depth is so much better."

One solid Carolina combination among forwards appeared to be with Jeff Skinner and Justin Williams, who rejoined the organization in the offseason.

The Hurricanes won their opener for the first time in seven years. Carolina fell behind Minnesota 3-1 in the second period, then scored three consecutive goals before the Wild tied the game with one second left in regulation. Carolina's Jaccob Slavin netted the only goal of the shootout.

"This will give us confidence," Peters said. "There's a lot of areas to work on. The whole thing for us is to realize our potential."

Carolina will stick with goalie Scott Darling for the Columbus game.

The Blue Jackets, meanwhile, will be anxious to recover from their latest outing.

"We have to remember we have to grind," Columbus coach John Tortorella said.

Columbus left winger Sonny Milano will look to become just the second player in franchise history to score a goal in each of the team's first three games of a season.

The Blue Jackets are bringing back right winger Josh Anderson after a one-game conditioning stint with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League. He is coming off a 17-goal, 12-assist season with Columbus.

Tortorella said Anderson's spot in the lineup tends to provide more physical play and that his absence was noticeable during the first two games.