Coyotes set 23-man opening-night roster

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Coyotes finalized their 23-man opening night roster Tuesday by assigning forward Mario Kempe and goalie Marek Langhamer to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

The roster breakdown is as follows:

Goalie (2): 32 Antti Raanta, 35 Louis Domingue

Defense (7): 2 Luke Schenn, 4 Niklas Hjalmarsson, 5 Adam Clendening, 23 Oliver Ekman-Larsson, 33 Alex Goligoski, 44 Kevin Connauton, 55 Jason Demers

Right wing (4): 8 Tobias Rieder, 9 Clayton Keller, 10, Anthony Duclair, 36 Christian Fischer

Left wing (4): 11 Brendan Perlini, 16 Max Domi, 48 Jordan Martinook, 67 Lawson Crouse

Center (5): 15 Brad Richardson, 18 Christian Dvorak, 20 Dylan Strome, 21 Derek Stepan, 25 Nick Cousins

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun will begin the season on injured reserve with a knee injury, and wing Zac Rinaldo is suspended for the first four games of the season.

The Coyotes will open the regular season on Thursday at the Anaheim Ducks. They will host the Vegas Golden Knights for their home opener on Saturday at Gila River Arena at 6 p.m.