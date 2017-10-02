Get ready for 2017-18 as 'Panthers Week' begins Oct. 2 on FOX Sports Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Oct. 2, 2017) -- FOX Sports Florida, the regional television home of the Florida Panthers, announced plans to televise four of the best games from last season in primetime tonight through Thursday. Panthers' fans can tune in this evening starting at 7:30 p.m. for the premiere of Inside the Panthers: Back to Work, followed by our first Panthers replay. The four night event leads up to the 2017-18 regular season opener on Friday night as the Cats begin the season in Tampa Bay versus the Lightning.

Full schedule of replay broadcasts:

Airdate: Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, 8 p.m.

Game: February 3, vs. Anaheim Ducks

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the tiebreaking goal in his first game of the season, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 at BB&T Center.

Airdate: Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, 8 p.m.

Game: February 11, vs. Nashville Predators

The Panthers put on an offensive display at Bridgestone Arena topping the Predators 7-4 on their home ice.

Airdate: Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, 8 p.m.

Game: February 15, vs. San Jose Sharks

Nick Bjugstad and Aleksander Barkov each scored two goals for the Cats, but Huberdeau was the hero in overtime as the Cats won 6-5.

Airdate: Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, 8 p.m.

Game: February 20, vs. St. Louis Blues

The Panthers swept a five-game road trip for the first time in their history as Vincent Trocheck scored with 4.6 seconds remaining to give the Panthers a 2-1 win.

