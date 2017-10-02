FOX Sports Sun's 'Lightning Week' relives best of 2016-17 starting Oct. 2

TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 2, 2017) -- FOX Sports Sun, the regional television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced plans to televise four of the best games from last season in primetime tonight through Thursday. Lightning fans can tune in this evening starting at 8 p.m. for the first replay. The four night event leads up to the 2017-18 regular season opener on Friday night as the Lightning host the Florida Panthers.

Full schedule of replay broadcasts

Airdate: Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, 8 p.m.

Game: March 27, vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Yanni Gourde scored the game winner with 35 seconds left in overtime to complete three-goal comeback against Chicago.

Airdate: Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, 8 p.m.

Game: Oct. 18, vs. Florida Panthers

Steven Stamkos tied it with 5.5 seconds left, and rookie forward Brayden Point scored on his first NHL shootout attempt to give the Lightning a 4-3 win against the Florida Panthers at AMALIE Arena.

Airdate: Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, 8 p.m.

Game: Oct. 25, vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Stamkos scored two goals and had two assists for the Bolts in a 7-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre.

Airdate: Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, 8 p.m.

Game: Jan. 24, vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Bolts scored four goals in the third period, two by Tyler Johnson in 30 seconds, to defeat the Blackhawks 5-2 at United Center.

