Bucks fall to Mavs in preseason opener

Rashad Vaughn's 3-pointer rimmed out as the final buzzer sounded, and the Milwaukee Bucks dropped their preseason opener, 106-104 to the Dallas Mavericks.

In his 20 minutes of play, Vaughn led the team with 20 points, off 8-of-18 shooting from the field and 3-for-8 from downtown. Greg Monroe and Khris Middleton both recorded 12 points, and John Henson shot 5 of 6 from the floor for 11 points.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee's top pick in the 2017 draft, played 23 minutes, second only to fellow rookie Sterling Brown (27). Wilson sunk his only 3-point attempt and finished with nine points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play because his father, Charles, passed away onFriday from a heart attack. No timetable has been set for Giannis' return to the team.