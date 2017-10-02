Blues sign 2016 fourth-round pick Kaspick to three-year deal

ST. LOUIS -- Forward Tanner Kaspick, a fourth-round draft pick by the Blues in 2016, has signed a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Monday.

Kaspick, 19, is in his fifth season with the Western Hockey Leagues Brandon Wheat Kings, for whom he has four points (two goals, two assists) through four 2017-18 regular-season games. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound forward had 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) and 75 penalty minutes in 49 regular-season games a year ago.