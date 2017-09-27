Blues' Sanford has successful shoulder surgery

Zach Sanford won't be back anytime soon, but at least his shoulder surgery went well Tuesday.

The St. Louis Blues announcedWednesday that Sanford's surgery to repair his dislocated left shoulder was successful. The surgery was performed by Dr. Rick Wright, Dr. Matt Smith and Dr. Matt Matava at the Washington University and Barnes-Jewish OrthopedicsCenterin Chesterfield.

The forwardis expected to be sidelined forfive to six months. He was injured Sept. 15, the first day of training camp.

Sanford, 22,was obtained from theWashington Capitals in the Kevin Shattenkirk trade Feb. 27. He had two goals and three assists in 13 regular-seasongames with the Blues.