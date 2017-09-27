Blues' Fabbri will miss entire season

ST. LOUIS -- Bad news on the doorstep. He couldn't take one more step.

And, with apologies to Don McLean, Robby Fabbri is out for the season.

Fabbri, the St. Louis Blues' 21-year-old star in the making if he can ever stay healthy, re-injured his surgically repaired left knee inFriday'spreseason game at Washington and will miss the entire 2017-18 season. He also missedthe remainder of last season after tearing the ACL in that knee Feb. 4.

Dr. Bernard Bach performed surgery on Fabbris knee Feb. 28 in Chicago, and he was cleared to play July 31. But he suffered another injury against the Capitals, his first game action since the initial injury.

Fabbri has appeared in 123 career regular-season games, recording 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) and 52 penalty minutes.