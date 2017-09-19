Did Badgers really impress AP top-25 voters?

Coming off a big win at BYU, the Wisconsin Badgers moved up in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll, from No. 10 to 9.

This prompted a couple of headline writers around the web to note how pollsters were "impressed" with Wisconsin.

But was this really the case?

Well, not really.

Wisconsin gained only 38 points from Week 3 to Week 4. Many of those came from voters moving the Badgers up one spot on their ballot.

However, 24 voters kept the Badgers right where they had them last week and six had Wisconsin lower on their ballot compared to last week. (including Safid Deem of the Orlando Sentinel, from 9 to 12).

That's 30 of the 61 voters. I'd say that, plus a minimal gain in votes, hardly constitutes impressing pollsters.

There was one voter who was definitely impressed, however. Pat Caputo of the Oakland Press had Wisconsin at No. 17 on his ballot in Weeks 2 and 3, but moved the Badgers all the way to No. 8 this week. So, yeah, he accounted for nearly one-quarter of Wisconsin's gain in the poll. Impressive.

Here's the complete look at the Week 4 ballots along with the previous two weeks for comparison: