USC Trojans up to No. 3 in Joel Klatt's Top 10 rankings through Week 2

The Trojans are off to a perfect start this season following a dominant win over Stanford on Saturday.

With the two-headed monster of Ronald Jones and Stephen Carr at running back, wide receiver Deontay Burnett scorching secondaries, and quarterback Sam Darnold running the show, the Trojans are riding a winining streak of 11 games dating back to last season.

So it's no surprise that Joel Klatt has USC behind on Clemson and Alabama in his latest Top 10.