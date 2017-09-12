Twins recall lefty reliever pitching prospect Moya

The Minnesota Twins added to their bullpen depth Tuesday, recalling left-handed reliever Gabriel Moya from Double-A Chattanooga.

To make room for Moya on the 40-man roster, shortstop Engelb Vielma was designated for assignment.

Moya was acquired by the Twins on July 27 from Arizona for catcher John Ryan Murphy. In 13 games with the Lookouts, Moya allowed just one run in 14 2/3 innings on eight hits and three walks with 19 strikeouts, while recording seven saves. Overall, Moya posted a 0.77 ERA and .077 WHIP with 87 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings between Chattanooga and Double-A Jackson.

The 22-year-old Moya had never pitched above Single-A before this season and will be making his major-league debut.