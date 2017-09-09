Josh Rosen thows 5 TDs against Hawaii in first game following epic comeback

How do you follow up leading one of the most epic comebacks in college football, a game in which you threw for four touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone? By throwing for five touchdowns, of course.

Josh Rosen and the UCLA Bruins rolled past the University of Hawaii on Saturday 56-23.

Not looking to exert himself via a huge comeback once again, Rosen led UCLA to scores on the team's first four possessions including three touchdown passes.

By game's end, Rosen had completed 22 of 25 passes for 329 yards. Rosen's five touchdown passes are a career high.

In addition to Rosen's efforts, UCLA got two scores on the ground from running backs, while Darnay Holmes provided a defensive touchdown with a 30-yard pick-6.