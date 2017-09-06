Indians aim for record-tying 14th straight victory

CHICAGO -- The Cleveland Indians will try to earn a franchise-record-tying 14th consecutive win when they face the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in the third contest of a four-game series.

Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on SportsTime Ohio

Cleveland, which has outscored opponents 93-25 during its winning streak, has won 17 of its past 19 games away from Progressive Field -- with wins in all nine games on an 11-game road trip that ends Thursday. The Indians lead the American League Central by 11 games over Minnesota.

Cleveland sends right-hander Carlos Carrasco (13-6, 3.67 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday. Carrasco, in his eighth big league season, all with the Indians, would match a career high with his 14th victory.

Carrasco was 14-12 in 2015, and he went 11-8 in 2016 when Cleveland reached the World Series. He is 3-1 in his past five starts, including a no-decision Friday against the Detroit Tigers as he worked seven innings and allowed one run on six hits while striking out eight.

"I think Carlos was great," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He wasn't feeling real good. Once he got up around 100 pitches, I didn't think it was fair to send him back out there."

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Carrasco was the Indians' nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, the highest individual honor bestowed by the league for philanthropic work.

Carrasco is among 30 club nominees for the award, to be voted upon by a panel at the conclusion of the regular season. It is the third year in a row he was nominated by the Indians.

Carrasco is 5-9 with a 4.82 ERA in 20 career games (19 starts) versus Chicago, but 2-0, 1.33 in three starts against the Indians this season.

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (0-2, 6.06 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season and third at home for the White Sox.

He seeks his first win since Sept. 29, 2016, against Arizona while with the Nationals. Lopez was acquired by the White Sox last December as part of a trade that sent outfielder Adam Eaton to Washington.

He was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 11 and placed on the disabled list due to a strained back eight days later. Lopez was reinstated Friday and took the loss that night against the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed three runs, five hits and a walk while striking out a season-high seven over six innings.

"Every time you're able to go out there and pitch, you are gaining experience," Lopez said through a translator after the 3-1 loss to the Rays. "Then you know how to make better pitches, how to execute your plan, and how to have success."

The 23-year-old Dominican rookie was pulled after 85 pitches as a precaution.

"I felt like I could have kept pitching, but I also have to understand that I just came from a DL stint and they want to protect me," he said. "As a player, have to understand that, and I was OK."

The Indians and White Sox wrap up the Chicago portion of their season series Thursday. The teams close the regular season Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Progressive Field.