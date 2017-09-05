NCAA FB
USC's Jake Olson named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week
On Saturday, Jake Olson lived out a life-long dream to snap for USC.
On Tuesday, Olson was rewarded for his efforts.
The Pac-12 Conference named Olson the Special Teams Player of the Week.
Olson executed a perfect snap in his first-ever college football appearance vs. Western Michigan at the Coliseum.
Olson, who lost his eyesight at age 12, went to high school at Orange Lutheran before joining the Trojans.
Congratulations to USC long snapper @JakeOlson61 on winning @pac12 Special Teams Player of the Week! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/DfCBCfXsBq
— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) September 5, 2017