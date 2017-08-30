Giants' Blach tries to get back on track vs. Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Ty Blach gets the start for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, and he hopes the three-run homer doesn't follow him to the third game of three-game series.

Blach (8-10, 4.68 ERA) has lost three consecutive starts, and the past two defeats featured a big fly with two runners aboard.

"He is not making a lot of mistakes, but the ones he has been making have been costly," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "He's had some tough losses, but he's also left some pitches up."

In losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Blach was done in by Paul Goldschmidt's three-run blast. Blach wound up allowing four runs on six hits in five innings.

"I thought he was throwing the ball well in Arizona," Bochy said. "There were a couple balls that we didn't quite get to, and Goldschmidt, who has hit a lot of home runs, well, Ty left an off-speed (pitch) up, and he took advantage of it."

Philadelphia Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins took advantage of the Giants not being familiar with him on Aug. 19. The price was Blach attacking Hoskins and getting bitten by a three-run blast.

"Ty and I talked about that situation," Bochy said. "It's where you have a young kid who has hit a lot of home runs in the minor leagues, but because maybe he doesn't have a resume, so to speak, up here, you drop your guard. And we challenged him probably a little more than we should have and he hit that three-run homer off of us."

Over the three-start losing streak, Blach has pitched to an 8.82 ERA with opponents hitting .338 against him.

"What he has to do is to stay away from those mistakes, especially when there are men on base," Bochy said.

Against the Padres, Blach is 0-1 with a 3.71 ERA in his career.

The Padres will counter with Travis Wood (3-4, 6.03 ERA overall), and he was done in by homers as well in his most recent start. The Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton smashed a 462-foot, two-run shot and a solo blast. Marcell Ozuna added a three-run tater.

Wood lasted five innings and was charged with five runs and nine hits.

The left-hander won't quite see anyone in the Giants' lineup with Stanton's power.

"If you execute your pitches, it makes him work," Wood told MLB.com about Stanton, the major league leader with 51 homers. "But it you miss, he's not going to miss it."

How can Wood, who has won two of his three decisions since joining the Padres last month, avoid surrendering the home run ball?

"Execute pitches," he said. "That's about it."

He has had tough luck against the Giants, pitching to a 2.96 ERA in 15 appearances, including six starts. However, he has lost three of the four decisions to them.

The San Francisco lineup likely will be missing Buster Posey (thumb). The All-Star catcher hasn't played in the series, and he probably won't start on Wednesday as the Giants go for the series win after splitting the first two games.