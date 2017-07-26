UFC 214: Get set for the biggest fight card of the year

Daniel Cormier called Jon Jones a junkie.

Jones returned the volley with a 'you look fat' comment.

Welcome to UFC 214, which is set up to be the most entertaining fight card of the year.

Led by headmaster Dana White, the fighters for Saturday's three biggest bouts held an entertaining press conference on Wednesday at The Novo in LA Live.

Daniel Cormier (19-1-0) squared off with longtime rival Jon Jones (21-1-0) as the duo will finally meet in their long-awaited rematch from UFC 182 in 2015.

These two -- fighting in the light heavyweight championship -- really, really don't like one another.

Other top fights on the card include Tyron Woodley (16-3-1) vs. Demian Maia (25-6-0) for welterweight beltand Cris Cyborg (16-1-0) vs. Tonya Evinger (19-5-0) for UFC women's featherweight title.

Cover of UFC 214 kicks off on FXX at 5p on Saturday before flipping to pay-per-view for the main event.