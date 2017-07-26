Renfroe's bomb Tuesday night provides timely broadcast moment

SAN DIEGO -- There are moments in sports where you simply could not have scripted it any better yourself. One of those moments came Tuesday night in the Padres-Mets game at Petco Park when Hunter Renfroe went deep off of Seth Lugo.

Just two at-bats prior in Monday night's game, Renfroe hit the second ball to everland on top of the Western Metal Supply Co. building beyond left field at Petco Park. Renfroe, by the way,was thefirst player to do it in September of 2016. What was great about his home run Tuesday night though was that it happened right as the San Diego Padres broadcast team of Don Orsillo, Mark Grant and Bob Scanlan were talking about how much power a player needs to hit a ball up there during a game. Scanlan was actually reporting from the top of the building during the at-bat, which led to him comically yelling, "I got it! I got it!" as soon as Renfroe connected in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

Watch the highlight below.

It might be a good time to name the top of the Western Metal Supply Co. after Hunter Renfroe.