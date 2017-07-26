Cardinals recall RHP Mayers to replace Waino on 25-man roster

ST. LOUIS -- With Adam Wainwright out for a spell -- a short spell, most likely -- the St. Louis Cardinals recalled right-hander Mike Mayers from Triple-A Memphis to take his spot on the 25-man roster.

Wainwright was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to July 23, with mid-back tightness. The hope is that he won't need more than the 10 days to return to action.

Mayers, 25, will be making his second stint with the Cardinals this season. He logged four innings in two relief appearances during his call-up from June 25-July 2.

Mayers was 5-6 with a 3.49 ERA in 19 games (15 starts) for Memphis, striking out 76 batters in 85 innings pitched. His last four appearances for Memphis -- spanning five scoreless innings -- have all come in relief.