Butler's Jordan hires former assistant as basketball analyst

INDIANAPOLIS -- New Butler coach LaVall Jordan has hired Will Vergollo as the team's basketball analyst.

Vergollo was an assistant coach on Jordan's staff at Milwaukee last season. He spent the previous three seasons as the basketball analyst at Michigan, where Jordan was an assistant.

In his new role, Vergollo will oversee video operations and analytics. He also will help with scouting reports.

Vergollo also spent one season as a West Virginia Wesleyan assistant coach and two years as a graduate manager at Michigan.

Butler hired Jordan last month after Chris Holtmann took the Ohio State job.

