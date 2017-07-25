LOOK: Longhorns' extreme locker room upgrade near completion

The mostextravagant locker room in college football is near completion.

A few outside first-year coach Tom Herman's program got a sneak peak of the Texas Longhorns' new facility inside the Moncrief-Neuhaus Athletic Center.

The lockers areequipped with "glow in the dark doors, 43-inch flat screens" and much more. Each reportedly costs $10,500.

Pretty cool pics of the renovated UT football locker room… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ASM16hPbMO — Trey Elling (@courtesywave) July 21, 2017

Pretty cool pics of the renovated UT locker room… (2/2) pic.twitter.com/kaDlgQmAB5 — Trey Elling (@courtesywave) July 21, 2017

11

View Gallery





USA TODAY Sports