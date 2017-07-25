NCAA FB
LOOK: Longhorns' extreme locker room upgrade near completion
The mostextravagant locker room in college football is near completion.
A few outside first-year coach Tom Herman's program got a sneak peak of the Texas Longhorns' new facility inside the Moncrief-Neuhaus Athletic Center.
The lockers areequipped with "glow in the dark doors, 43-inch flat screens" and much more. Each reportedly costs $10,500.
The new #Texas locker room #Repost @mikemagicdavis ( @get_repost)
I'm done . Hook em pic.twitter.com/KUpuHZh7W4
— Chris Bennett (@chrisgb00) July 22, 2017
Pretty cool pics of the renovated UT football locker room… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ASM16hPbMO
— Trey Elling (@courtesywave) July 21, 2017
Pretty cool pics of the renovated UT locker room… (2/2) pic.twitter.com/kaDlgQmAB5
— Trey Elling (@courtesywave) July 21, 2017
A glimpse into the fUTure locker room renovations. #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/ncefb2KgLA
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 17, 2017
