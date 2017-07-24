Tomlin, Indians win fourth straight, 6-2 over Reds

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Josh Tomlin pitched six efficient innings, Carlos Santana homered twice and the Cleveland Indians won their fourth straight, 6-2 over the tumbling Cincinnati Reds on Monday night in the makeup of a May 25 rainout.

Tomlin (7-9) gave up two homers but stayed in the strike zone and won his third straight start. Cleveland's bullpen did its part as well, with Andrew Miller working two innings and Cody Allen finishing up.

Santana homered in the seventh and eighth as the Indians moved over .500 (25-24) at Progressive Field for the first time since winning their home opener on April 11.

Cleveland's Roberto Perez snapped a 1-1 tie in the fifth with an RBI double off Reds starter Tim Adleman (5-8), who lost his fourth straight start.

Scooter Gennett and Zack Cozart hit solo shots for Cincinnati, just 2-9 since the All-Star break.

Tomlin's solid performance -- he threw 49 of 72 pitches for strikes -- was another positive for the Indians, who are waiting for one of their starters in the back end of their rotation to step up. On Saturday, Danny Salazar returned from a stint in the minors to allow just one hit in seven innings.

Those outings could influence whether the Indians' front office tries to trade for another front-line starter before the July 31 trading deadline.

Tomlin was dominant during one stretch, striking out six straight from the second to the fourth and allowing just one hit until the fifth. But Gennett led off the inning with his 18th homer, a shot to right-center that tied it at 1.

Cleveland came back in its half of the fifth and took a 3-1 lead on Perez's double and rookie Bradley Zimmer's sacrifice line drive.

The Indians jumped out 1-0 in the first when Zimmer doubled, moved up on Francisco Lindor's bunt and scored on Michael Brantley's sac fly.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Anthony Desclafani (sprained elbow ligament) made his first minor league rehab appearance in the Arizona rookie league Sunday, allowing three runs in 2 1/3 innings. He has been sidelined all season.

Indians: OF Lonnie Chisenhall (strained right calf) and 2B Jason Kipnis (strained right hamstring) both took batting practice for the first time since getting hurt. They will gradually increase their baseball activities, but no timetable has been set for their return. … OF Austin Jackson (strained left quadriceps) is expected to be activated from the 10-day DL on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Reds: Rookie RHP Luis Castillo takes the mound in a series opener at Yankee Stadium. Castillo has pitched six innings in each of his last two starts, but lost both.

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger, who has won his last three decisions, starts the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. He was acquired from Los Angeles for pitcher Vinnie Pestano in 2014.