Peralta solid in return, but Brewers fall to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Williams homered, Jerad Eickhoff pitched six strong innings and Howie Kendrick continued to increase his trade value with two hits and two RBIs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Sunday.

Williams continues to shine since his call-up before the All-Star break. He hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his fourth of the season, to break a scoreless tie, and drove in another run during a four-run fifth that broke open the game.

Williams is hitting .309 with 15 RBIs in just 75 plate appearances this month. Ten of his 21 hits have been for extra bases.

Kendrick had the big hit in the fifth to break a 2-all tie with a two-run single. He increased his batting average to .353, which will be especially attractive to contenders as the trade deadline approaches next Monday.

Eickhoff (2-7) limited Milwaukee to three hits in six innings. He allowed two runs in the fifth on a bloop single by Jonathan Villar following back-to-back walks.

Eickhoff struck out six and chipped with a pair of hits himself.

Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his first save of the season.

The Phillies took the weekend series and have won consecutive series for the first time since late April.

They did most of their damage against Milwaukee starter Junior Guerra (1-4), who left the game in the fifth without recording an out. He was charged with five earned runs and allowed five hits and three walks.

The Phillies' final run came on an RBI single by Odubel Herrera in the fifth. The Phillies have now scored five or more runs in seven straight games for the first time in a single season since 2005. Philadelphia also has homered in a season-best six consecutive home games.

Ryan Braun drove in the other Milwaukee run with an RBI double in the eighth. He has a .397 lifetime batting average at Citizens Bank Park.

11

View Gallery





TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Wily Peralta was re-instated from the 10-day disabled list. Peralta, who began the season in the Milwaukee rotation, was moved to the bullpen after struggling as a starter with a 6.08 ERA through his first 40 innings. Things didn't get any better working in relief, as he allowed 16 runs in 13 2/3 innings, which included 11 walks. To make room in the bullpen, the Brewers designated RHP Rob Scahill for assignment.

Phillies: OF Aaron Altherr was originally expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a hamstring strain, but his recovery has been quick and now is expected back during the Phillies' upcoming series with the Astros.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Following an off day Monday, RHP Zach Davies (11-4, 4.76) will pitch the opener of a three-game series in Washington. Davies is tied for second in the National League and fourth in the majors in wins.

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (2-5, 5.14) will make his second start since returning from the disabled list when the Phillies welcome Houston to town for a three-game series beginning Monday.