Marlins weather lengthy delay to take opener from Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Jose Urena pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Christian Yelich drove in two runs and the struggling Miami Marlins opened a six-game road trip with a rain-delayed 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Cincinnati managed just four hits while falling to 1-7 on its 10-game homestand. The Marlins were coming off a 1-5 homestand.

After the start was delayed nearly two hours, Urena (8-4) allowed one run with two walks and four strikeouts. He also hit Scott Schebler with a pitch -- twice.

Urena and three relievers limited the Reds to one extra-base hit: Scooter Gennett's double. AJ Ramos worked the ninth for his 18th save.

The Reds, who allowed a team-record 20 homers during the first seven games of the homestand, kept National League home run leader Giancarlo Stanton and his teammates in the park. The homer-less game was the fourth this season and 101st in the 15-year history of Great American Ball Park.

Homer Bailey, in his sixth start since coming off the disabled list following February elbow surgery, turned in five shutout innings after Miami scored two in the first. Bailey (2-4) gave up eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Dee Gordon dumped a single into short left field to lead off the game. He went to third on Stanton's double and scored on Yelich's groundout. Stanton scored on Bailey's wild pitch as he was striking out Marcell Ozuna.

Schebler scored the Reds' only run on Billy Hamilton's sacrifice fly in the third.

Urena left the bases loaded in the fourth when he got Tucker Barnhart to line out to Stanton in right. Barnhart hit his only career grand slam off Urena last August.

Yelich capitalized on Gennett's throwing error on a potential double-play ball in the seventh with an RBI single that made it 3-1.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Brad Ziegler was scheduled to throw a bullpen and another one Sunday. The reliever went on the disabled list June 21 with a right back strain.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani is scheduled to throw three innings Sunday for Cincinnati's Arizona Rookie League team, which manager Bryan Price said starts the clock ticking on DeSclafani's 30-day rehab assignment. DeSclafani hasn't pitched this season because of sprained right elbow. He threw two innings of batting practice on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Chris O'Grady (1-1), who spent much of spring training in 2016 with Cincinnati, makes his third career start and first against the Reds. He has 10 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings over his first two starts.

Reds: RHP Robert Stephenson (0-2) becomes the eighth rookie pitcher to start a game for the Reds this season. Stephenson made 13 relief appearances earlier this year.