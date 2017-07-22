Giants host Padres in matchup of tired teams

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two tired ballclubs will complete a four-game series when the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants meet Sunday in the wake of back-to-back extra-inning affairs.

About 13 hours after a 12-9 Padres victory in 11 innings ended, the Giants got a measure of payback Saturday afternoon when backup catcher Nick Hundley ended a 5-4, 12-inning win with a walk-off single.

The win was only the Giants' fourth in their last 13 games against their Southern California rivals.

A pair of rookie starters will vie in the series finale.

Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet (3-4, 6.40 ERA) will be pitching his third consecutive road game.

The last two did not go well as he was roughed up at Cleveland and Colorado for 12 runs (10 earned) in eight innings. He lost both starts.

He's only 1-3 with an 8.59 ERA in five road starts this season.

"You've seen a lot of innings out of the bullpen over the last five days, about as many as I've ever seen," Padres manager Andy Green said after Saturday's loss. "We just need a good start from Lamet."

The Giants will counter with their only starter with a winning record, left-hander Ty Blach (6-5, 4.36).

He shut out the Padres on three hits over seven innings in a start in April. He did not get a decision in a 5-2 loss.

Blach is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA in two career starts against San Diego.

The Giants have won seven of his last 11 starts.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy acknowledged the wear and tear of 32 hard-fought innings in the series showed late in Saturday's game.

"What a great comeback from a very rough night," Bochy said of the aftermath of Friday's marathon that ended almost exactly as the clock was hitting midnight. "I'll tell you this: Two tired teams out there."

Both teams got help from unexpected sources in Saturday's game.

Relievers Buddy Baumann of the Padres and Albert Suarez of the Giants, each called up from Triple-A earlier in the day, provided a break for their respective weary bullpens with impressive performances.

Baumann struck out two of the three batters he faced in a perfect seventh inning. Suarez retired six straight guys in the seventh and eighth.

Two key players should be well rested for Sunday's game.

The Giants used Buster Posey only as a pinch hitter Saturday. He struck out with the potential winning run on first base in the ninth inning.

Posey provided the game-winner in a similar situation earlier on the homestand with a two-out, two-run double in the eighth inning of a 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Padres catcher Hector Sanchez got a similar type of "day off" Saturday, called upon only as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth inning. He grounded out to first base with two outs and runners at first and third.

Sanchez, a former Giant, had contributed three hits and two RBIs to Friday's victory.