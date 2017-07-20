All-Star edition of 'Marlins ClubHouse' premieres July 21 on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI (July 20, 2017)FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, will be premiering an all-new episode of Marlins ClubHousetomorrownight at6 p.m.Marlins ClubHouse is a magazine-style show co-hosted by FOX Sports Florida digital hostKelly Sacoand kid reporter,Josephine, making her television debut.

All-Star Week was quite a ride for baseball fans, and Marlins ClubHouse was on-site at all the festivities to present a fun, all-access look at what happens when the Midsummer Classic comes to Miami. From FanFest in Miami Beach, where our hosts got into the "swing" of things, to PlayBall Park in Bayfront Park, where Kelly and Josephine had the chance to compete at the site of USA Baseball clinics, the show is a must-watch for fans of all ages. Later in the evening at Bayfront, Kelly and Josephine joined in on the spirit of the face-painting, neon-decorated party at the All-Star Electric Run 5K.

At Marlins Park, Josephine and Kelly caught up with some top Major League prospects at the All-Star Futures Game, as Team USA took on the World. Marlins ClubHouse also interviewed All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball game participants, including MLB Hall of Famer and Marlins Special Assistant to the PresidentAndre Dawsonand former Miami Dolphins starJason Taylor. As All-Star Week built to a dramatic close, our hosts took in the Home Run Derby, the All-Star Parade in Downtown Miami and the All-Star Game at Marlins Park.

See all of this and more on FOX Sports Florida and streaming live onFOX Sports GO, and be sure tofollow and send your baseball related questions@MarlinClubHouseon Twitter or MarlinsClubHouse@gmail.comfor a chance to be featured in an upcoming episode.

Replay Schedule:

Sat 7/22/17 6:00 PM

Sun 7/23/17 12:00 PM

Sun 7/30/17 12:00 PM