Panthers agree to entry-level contract with first-round pick Owen Tippett

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Wednesday that the club has agreed to terms with 2017 first-round pick, forward Owen Tippett, on a three-year entry-level contract.

"I'm thrilled to sign Owen to his first NHL contract," said Tallon. "Owen is a natural goal scorer with a bright future and he already possesses NHL-ready size and speed. We're looking forward to watching him compete for a spot on our NHL roster at training camp this fall.

Tippett, 18, led the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League with 44 goals and 75 points in 60 regular season games during the 2016-17 season. Tippett's 44 goals ranked fifth in the OHL. In 20 playoff games the 6-foot, 203-pound forward posted 19 points (10-9-19).

The 10th overall pick at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Tippett served as alternate captain for Canada at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, producing two points (1-1-2) over four games.

