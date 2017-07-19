'Inside the Rays: Charlotte Stone Crabs' premieres July 19 at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (July 18, 2017) -- Tune in Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of "Inside the Rays" upon conclusion of the Rays vs. Oakland Athletics game. "Inside the Rays: Charlotte Stone Crabs" takes viewers inside the clubhouse, on the bus and into the home of the Rays' Class A-Advanced Florida State League affiliate to shine light upon what life is truly like in the Minor Leagues.

Since 2009, Port Charlotte has been the spring training home to the Tampa Bay Rays and the Stone Crabs, who won the 2015 Florida State League Championship under Manager Michael Johns. Now in his 3rd season with Charlotte and 10th overall with the Rays organization, Johns is wired for sound during a game and provides insight to his managerial philosophy. Pitching Coach Steve "Doc" Watson allows viewers to listen in to workout sessions and bullpen sessions prior to a game, including rehabilitation assignments with Rays relievers Brad Boxberger and Tommy Hunter.

Mitch Lukevics, Director of Minor League Operations, provides insight on the relationship with the Port Charlotte organization and the community with the Major League club. Stone Crabs shortstop Jake Cronenworth brings the FOX Sports Sun crew along with him on a typical game day. The enthusiasm shown by the Port Charlotte fans for the Stone Crabs can be exemplified by its booster club. The passion for the game and providing fans a truly unique game day experience is illustrated by members of the organization that wear several different hats, including General Manager Jared Forma, Radio Announcer and Broadcasting and Media Relations Manager John Vittas and Director of Marketing and Promotions Brandon Apter.

Life in the Minors for the Stone Crabs gives viewer a unique perspective into what is real and what is myth. Catcher Brett Sullivan, first baseman Dalton Kelly, pitcher Drew Smith, Minor League Equipment Coordinator Tim McKechney and Rays pitcher Alex Cobb are all featured on the show.

Join us on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO as we debut "Inside the Ray: Charlotte Stone Crabs," and follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Rays content.

