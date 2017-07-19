Indians Saturday game vs. Blue Jays sold out

CLEVELAND The Cleveland Indians announced that Saturday nights game against the Toronto Blue Jays is sold out. Its the fourth sellout of the year, joining April 11 vs. the White Sox, July 4 vs. the Padres and July 8 vs. the Tigers.

A limited number of tickets remain for Friday and Sundays games against the Blue Jays, while good seats remain for games next week vs. the Reds (July 24) and Angels (July 25-27):

Friday, July 21 (limited capacity remaining; $20 SRO tickets available online)