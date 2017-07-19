Carlos Carrasco scores his first Major League run in style

A run is a run, but it's a little more special when (1) it's your first as a big leaguer, (2) it changes the course of a game for your struggling team, and (3) it's done in fine fashion.

So it was for Indians starter Carlos Carrasco on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco. With the Tribe down 1-0 in the top of the 3rd, "Cookie" drew a one-out walk, his first as a Major Leaguer, and advanced to second on Bradley Zimmer's free pass. After a Francisco Lindor line out, Michael Brantley ripped a single that deflected off of Brandon Belt's glove and trickled into right field, setting up a bang-bang play at the plate.

The slide earned some style points from the judges.

The momentum created by Carrasco's first Major League run carriedover to the next at-bat, when Jose Ramirez smacked a two-run single to center to put the Tribe in front.

Carrascoand the Indians would carrya 3-2 lead into the 7th.