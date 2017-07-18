Adoree' Jackson, Zach Banner get plaques on All-American wall

Adoree' Jackson will forever be known to USC football fans.

Jackson, along with offensive lineman Zach Banner and Chad Wheeler, officially had their plaques added to USC's All-American wall on Monday.

Jackson (drafted No. 18 overall by Titans) was a do-everything player for the Trojans, lining up on defense, offense and special teams. Banner (Colts) and Wheeler (Giants) made huge impacts during their time in the program.

Jackson is also a former Serra High School superstar and Prep Zone Hall of Famer.

For the past 4 years there was an empty spot on the wall, and I touched it every time I walked by. I'm officially an All American at USC! pic.twitter.com/WlUt4uSh3H — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) July 17, 2017