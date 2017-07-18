NCAA FB
Adoree' Jackson, Zach Banner get plaques on All-American wall
Adoree' Jackson will forever be known to USC football fans.
Welcome to the All-American Walk: @AdoreeKnows, @ZBNFL and @ChadWheeler72! Your accomplishments have made an indelible impression. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/7T7CcDoC3p
— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) July 18, 2017
Jackson, along with offensive lineman Zach Banner and Chad Wheeler, officially had their plaques added to USC's All-American wall on Monday.
All God https://t.co/ciW6sk1zZ3
— Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) July 18, 2017
Jackson (drafted No. 18 overall by Titans) was a do-everything player for the Trojans, lining up on defense, offense and special teams. Banner (Colts) and Wheeler (Giants) made huge impacts during their time in the program.
Jackson is also a former Serra High School superstar and Prep Zone Hall of Famer.
For the past 4 years there was an empty spot on the wall, and I touched it every time I walked by. I'm officially an All American at USC! pic.twitter.com/WlUt4uSh3H
— Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) July 17, 2017
Still beyond grateful and speechless to have my career forever remembered on the #AllAmericanWall. #FightOnForever #TrojanForLife https://t.co/SgY0nsR5ZI
— Chad Wheeler (@ChadWheeler72) July 18, 2017