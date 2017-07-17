Up with Royals: Burns, Feliz; back to Omaha: Soler, Almonte

Outfielder Billy Burns and reliever Neftal Felizwill be in uniform for the Royals when they open afour-game series with the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Monday night.

Outfielder Jorge Soler and reliever Miguel Almonte won't be.

The Royals reinstated Feliz from the paternity list and recalled Burns from Triple-A Omaha. They fill the roster spots of Soler and Almonte, who were optioned to Omaha.

Burns gives the Royals speed off the bench, where Soler was spending considerable time. Solerwill get more playing time at Omaha. Almonte was filling a spot in the Kansas City bullpen during Feliz's brief absence (since Friday).

Burns had two at-bats in a four-day stint with the big-league club in June. He was batting .259 with 14 stolen bases in 65 games with Omaha.

Feliz has a 2.57 ERA in seven relief appearances with Kansas City.

In addition, the club announced that infielder Cheslor Cuthbert will begin a rehab assignment with the Storm Chasers on Monday night. Cuthbert has been out since late May with a left wrist sprain.